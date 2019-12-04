Highlights

E-Sports takes centre-stage @ABU Sports Group Conference in Tokyo, 2019.

The Electronic Sports or the E-Sports made a major appearance at the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) General Assembly, the largest gathering of broadcasters from across Asia and the Pacific. The annual première event took place in Tokyo, Japan, from November 17 – 22, 2019, hosted by the Japan’s public broadcaster the NHK.

During the GA, the ABU Sports Group conference saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the ABU Sports and the Asia’s E-Sports governing body, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, AESF. The MOU is expected to help enhance the parties to co-host forums, workshop and create E-Sports content to guide on proper understanding of E-Sports.

The Sports Group conference also featured keynote addresses on E-Sports by the President of AESF and its partners in Japan. This was followed by an engaging panel discussion and a demonstration. The sports group members welcomed the ABU sports initiative to get involved in E-Sports, an industry whose total audience could reach over half a billion by 2021.

The Secretary General of ABU, Dr Javad Mottaghi and the Director of ABU Sports Mr Cai Yanjiang also met with the President of the AESF Mr Kenneth Fok and the Managing Director of the Federation Mr Sebastian Lau. The meeting discussed the crucial role that ABU could play in changing the unjust negative perception towards E-sports.

According to AESF the video gaming and E-sports industry is currently worth a whopping US$5 billion, making it larger in value than both film and music combined.

Based out of Hong Kong, and sanctioned by the Olympic Council of Asia, OCA the AESF serves a primary role of governing, regulating and overseeing the overall development of E-sports in the Asia.