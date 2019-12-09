39th National Television Festival to take place in Khanh Hoa in mid-December

The National Television Festival is being held for the fourth time in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province from December 11 to 14.

The event, the 39th of its kind, will gather around 1,200 journalists, reporters, editors and those working in the television industry.

The festival will see the competition of nearly 500 entries in nine categories, including children’s show; reportage; documentary, science show, talk show, ethnic language programme, music programme, stage performance and television drama. Of which, reportage and documentary have received the largest number of submissions.

In addition, two seminars entitled ‘Production and distribution of television content on the internet’ and ‘Investigative reports on television’ will be held as part of the festival.

An exhibition displaying hundreds of photos capturing the work of television crews will also be organised on the occasion.

Hosted by the Vietnam Television, the annual festival aims to honour outstanding television programmes of the year while providing an opportunity for television workers to share their experiences and get updated on the latest trends to better serve viewers.