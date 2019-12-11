Thai PBS and Stamford International University collaborate on “life-long learning”

Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Stamford International University (Thailand) to collaborate in teaching and learning in various fields to provide students with real-life experience.

The agreement will provide for internship and cooperative education support aimed at developing knowledge and skills of students, especially in the field of communication arts. The goal is to make them job-ready for media organizations, as well as being professionals committed to ethics and integrity.

Signing the document on behalf of Thai PBS was its Director General Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wilasinee Phiphitkul, while the Stamford International University (Thailand) was represented by Acting President Dr. Apitep Saekow.