ABU-Rai Days 2020 puts innovation for audiences front and centre

ABU members and industry partners are invited to join ABU-Rai Days in Milan, 16-17 March, on the theme “Smart City, Smart Broadcasting: Opportunities to be innovative”.

The third ABU-Rai Innovation Days will be the tackling the critical issue of how audiences can get the best out of the smart age. The forum is part of the ongoing series run jointly by the ABU and Rai, one of the union’s most active European partners.

ABU Secretary General Dr Javad Mottaghi says it is highly appropriate that the conference will be held in Milan, which has been designated the first Smart City in Italy.

“Described as a place where planning strategies are implemented with the aim of giving citizens the best innovative digital services, Milan will help us to ensure that citizens and audiences remain at the heart of discussions,” Dr Mottaghi says.

ABU-Rai Days 2020 will not only continue the thought-provoking talks to strengthen cooperation among broadcasters and media companies from around the world, it will also explore the application scenarios of Smart Broadcasting, to see how broadcasters can ensure that the citizen remains the focal point of such new developments.

As well as the ABU-Rai Days forum, Rai will also be co-hosting the ABU’s pioneering Change Asia Rescue Earth (CARE) 10th series project meeting in Milan at the same time. Delegates to the CARE meeting will therefore also be able to take part in many events on the Innovation Days agenda and cultural program.

Registration and more information is available at the forum website.