Thai PBS to host ABU Media Lab Days in Bangkok

ABU Programme Department’s brand-new initiative ABU Media Lab Days will be unveiled in Bangkok on 16-17 December 2019 hosted by Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS).

Developed in collaboration with WAN-IFRA Global Alliance for Media Innovation, ABU Media Lab Days is a series of curated encounters aimed to facilitate creative and meaningful dialogues among ABU Members and digital innovators to help them find new inspiration and to discuss new approaches that they are able to use back in their organisations.

The first edition of ABU Media Lab Days will bring together a group of more than 20 content creators from ABU Member organisations to spend two days in Bangkok exchanging ideas, experiences and best practices in the digital field and to foster creativity and innovation across a wide variety of digital genres.