Prasar Bharathi CEO calls for more synergy between All India Radio & Doordarshan

Prasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All India Radio and Doordarshan in programme production and in bringing them closer to public. The CEO visited All India Radio, Hyderabad station this morning and met heads of various wings at a review meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said, All India Radio has a repository of valuable programmes of archival nature and there is a need to digitalize them and make them available to pubic on demand. He also asked to make programmes by keeping television audience also in mind. Mr Shashi Sekhar has also suggested that information and technology be used on a vast scale in administration and programme production in both AIR and Doordarshan.