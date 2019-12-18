Doordashan FreeDish has 33 million subs

The free to air TV sector has soared ever since the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced the New Tariff Order for India’s pay TV ecosystem. How much it has done so was answered in the Lok Sabha.

Currently, Doordarshan has 35 operating satellite TV channels. This includes six all India channels, 17 regional channels, 11 state networks and one international channel.

In response to a question, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said that these channels are available on DD FreeDish and “approximately 33 million households have access to DD FreeDish throughout the country”.

Additionally, the government has allocated Rs 234.51 crore to Doordarshan for content development under the scheme “Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development” for the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20.