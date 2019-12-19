CCTV sports channel lands in Macao

Effective Tuesday, viewers in Macao can watch CCTV-5, China Central Television’s Sports Channel, right from their television sets.

China Media Group (CMG) and the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) jointly hosted the launch ceremony on Tuesday.

Shen Haixiong, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and CMG President, together with Chui Sai On, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, attended the ceremony.