FBC to organize Christmas meal for less fortunate

Fiji’s national broadcaster, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will host an event for the homeless on the streets of Suva on Christmas day.

This will take place through its radio station 2dayFM.

Program Director Mario Fasala says the event is a testimony of the continuous work done by the FBC to give back to the community.The program will run from 8am to 11am on Christmas Day at the FBC headquarters at Gladstone Road and donations of any kind will surely go a long way.