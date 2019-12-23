The 2019 KBS Entertainment Awards presented by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), took place on December 21, 2019 at KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The 1st part was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo, Son Dam-bi and Jang Dong-yoon. During the 2nd part of the show, Jun Hyun-moo was replaced by Kim Jun-hyun.

The Daesang (Grand Prize) this year was won by the fathers on “The Return of Superman!”

Sam Hammington shed tears on stage and said, “Thank you very much. I would like to thank the staff members, who help us out quietly behind-the-scenes. Many people around the world are watching us, and I am so grateful to them.” Park Joo Ho, the father of the much-loved Na Eun and Gun Hoo, surprised everyone by revealing that he and his wife are expecting a third child.