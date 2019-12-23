ABS-CBN Films Debut in Vietnam

The Philippines-based media and entertainment company ABS-CBN has brought a trio of its hit movies to Vietnam via the pay-TV channel K+.I Love You, Hater, a romantic movie starring Philippine actors Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, follows Joko (Garcia) and Zoey (Barretto) as they compete with each other for the job of being a wealthy businesswoman’s personal assistant and catch feelings for one another along the way. It’s slated to premiere on December 25 on K+, a channel owned by free-TV station VTV and premium French Channel Canal+.