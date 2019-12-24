Digital Migration Policy Of Radio Pakistan To Be Presented

A digital migration policy for Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the next week to convert the broadcaster’s transmission from analague to digital system, Secretary Information Zahida Parveen said on Monday.

A sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting met here to discuss the ongoing reforms in Radio Pakistan. Convener Syed Aminul Haq chaired the meeting whic was attended by members of National Assembly Usman Khan Tarakzai and Maiza Hameed.