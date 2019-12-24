Thailand begins to prepare for a move to 5G technology

The move to the fifth generation (5G) of mobile technology is vital to Thailand in the digital era. With the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) having started 5G testing, the government is confident that a 5G spectrum licence auction will be held next year.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, presided over the opening of a seminar on the impact of 5G on the Thai economy. Gen. Prawit said the the debut auction of 5G spectrum will take place in February 2020, which is in line with the government’s road map and other countries.

The 5G technology will play an important role in economic reform, strengthen the industrial sector, drive the country’s competitiveness and contribute to the economy in the long term. It will also bring positive changes in social development, such as reducing income disparity, giving people more access to information, education, medical and public health services and improving social welfare.