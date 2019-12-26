VOV to put on K Pop Concert in Hanoi

The 2020 K-Pop Super Concert will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on January 11, 2020, as an activity to celebrate the 27th anniversary diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), stated at a press conference in Hanoi on December 23.

The event is co-organised by Voice of Vietnam – VOV, the RoK’s Sublime Entertainment Concert Company, and Vietnam’s To&Ro Media Co. Ltd.

The musical party will bring together a number of popular bands from the RoK, including EXO-SC, NCT 127, ELRIS, ACE, and Alphabat. Young and talented Vietnamese singers will also be on the line up to entertain Hanoi audiences.