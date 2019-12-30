Hanoi to Demolish Iconic Radio Station

The first to broadcast Vietnam’s independence, a historic Asian transmission center in Hanoi will succumb to the urban infrastructure wave.

The old French villa in Dai La Street served as the first national radio station from where Ho Chi Minh’s 1945 Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, was spread.

This historic structure is, however, scheduled for demolition on December 31 to make way for a new elevated road, an announcement that bitterly affected current residents.

Voice of Vietnam (VOV) was established on its first floor on September 7, 1945, five days after Ho Chi Minh read out the Declaration of Independence.