DAB digital radio sales reach 82 million worldwide

WorldDAB’s latest market report reveals that by the end of Q2 2019, over 82 million consumer and automotive DAB/DAB+ receivers had been sold in Europe and Asia Pacific – up from 71 million one year earlier.

Available to download, the new data published by WorldDAB gives a comprehensive overview of DAB receiver sales, road and population coverage, household penetration and the number of national stations on DAB/DAB+ compared to FM. The report covers Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the UK.

DAB is now firmly established as the core future platform for radio in Europe – a position underlined by a number of recent regulatory initiatives.

