FBC holds Christmas brunch

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation brunch organized by 2DAY FM achieved its aim by bringing smiles on the faces of the less fortunate on Christmas Day.

Among those who enjoyed the meal provided by FBC staff and other volunteers at 69 Gladstone Road, was a 47-year-old homeless man who received the best surprise of his life. Living on the streets for almost two decades, Jope Tuimaitoga never in his wildest dreams thought about celebrating his birthday.

2day FM Programs Director Mario Fasala says Christmas is about giving back to the community. The FBC Brunch was a success and will now become an annual event.