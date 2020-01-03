Kim Hye-Soo and Joo Ji-Hoon show Korea’s best lives in upcoming SBS K-drama

When it comes to the legal system, Korean television has this amazing ability to utilize the concept and turn it into some of the most entertaining television worth watching. For example, Legal High took the legal system concept and incorporated it into high school living and society. To be fair, though, Legal High was originally a J-drama, but that is beside the point.

In short, Korean television knows how to make the legal system interesting. With that in mind, the newest legal K-drama will be releasing very soon on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and it is titled Hyena. Starring Kim Hye-Soo and Joo Ji-Hoon, the two Hallyu stars want to show how the lawyers of the elite one percent of society live their best lives.