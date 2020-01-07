All India Radio (AIR) marks World Braille Day in a unique way

All India Radio News and its regional units in Pune and Nagpur have observed World Braille Day in an innovative way by broadcasting news read by Visually impaired students and officers. The news was in Braille and read Live.

Hindi Samachar of 5 Minutes was broadcast from Delhi at 11:00 am and was read by Visually impaired officer Mr Kamal Prajapati.

The News in Marathi went Live from Pune at 07:10 am and was presented by visually impaired students – Gulab Kambale & Kavita Gavali. The students are from Pune Blind Men’s association.