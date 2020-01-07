China Media Group sets up animation corporation

An animation corporation was unveiled Sunday in Beijing with China Media Group (CMG), one of the major media outlets in the country, to boost making of original works and promote Chinese culture.

The newly-established corporation is established on basis of the animation arm of the China Central Television (CCTV), a part of CMG, and combining other related resources of GMG.

Ten projects to work on, including some Chinese literature classics such as “Journey to the West” and “”Outlaws of the Marsh,” were announced at the founding ceremony.