Documentary on Coach Park to Air on VTV Vietnam

A documentary about Park Hang-seo, the South Korean coach of Vietnam’s national soccer team, will air on state-run Vietnamese television.

According to local newspaper Thanh Niên on Friday, the 53-minute-long documentary will be broadcast on the VTV1 channel on Saturday night.

The paper said the program documents Park’s life and his best coaching moments from the past two years, when he took the helm of the Vietnamese team.

The documentary began filming in August and has captured matches that have taken place in the succeeding months.

Park has become a national hero in the Southeast Asian nation as Team Vietnam has been rewriting soccer history under his watch.