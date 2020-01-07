Regional Workshop on Engineering Fundamentals held in Kuala Lumpur

The Regional Workshop on Engineering Fundamentals for Broadcasters organised by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, started on Monday 6-Jan and ends on Friday 10 Jan. The week-long workshop targeted young broadcast engineers from ABU’s member organisations. It provides knowledge on the fundamentals of broadcast engineering, including the basics of audio and video systems and the evolution of digital technologies and concepts.

The workshop allows participants to learn about the basics of analogue to digital conversion of audio and video signals which is the basis of current digital technologies. It provided exposure on how digitisation has allowed the integration of computer and networking technologies within the broadcast workflow. In addition it highlighted topics such as electrical power systems, the contribution and distribution of media and current trends and advancements in broadcast technologies such as UHD systems, online content delivery, new media platforms and media asset management systems. The knowledge gained will help participants to build confidence in operating in an evolving media environment. This workshop, the sixth in this series, is joined by 50 participants from 16 countries representing 19 member organisations.