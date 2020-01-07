SBS Korea rings in New Year on high note

The Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) has brought in the new year on a high note as Hot Stove League continues to do very well among domestic and international viewers. The K-drama presents a favorable turnaround as the Korean network’s previous K-drama, Big Issue, literally had issues.

Despite the contrasting success of the two, it seems the Total Variety Network (tvN) is taking stock in two of the leads from the K-dramas, Han Ye-Seul and Namgoong Min. Both Korean film stars are negotiating with the network to play the main leads in an upcoming romance mystery K-drama.