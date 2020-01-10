URTI Call For Documentary Programmes

The URTI organizes, with the support of UNESCO and the entirety of the international audiovisual organizations, the International Grand Prix for Author’s Documentary.

In television, the International URTI Grand Prix for Author’s Documentary enjoys a great renown thanks to a strong participation and to the quality of the programmes accepted in competition. Each television channel can register for free one or two documentaries. Chaque télévision peut inscrire gratuitement un ou deux documentaires.

REGISTRATION OF THE PROGRAMMES – INSCRIPTION DES PROGRAMMES

You can also fill the registration form directly online on: http://www.urti.org/grand-prix-tv-inscription-en

Les bulletins d’inscription peuvent aussi être remplis en ligne sur: http://www.urti.org/grand-prix-tv-inscription

PRIZE/PRIX

URTI Grand Prix: 500 dollars to the awarded director.

Grand Prix URTI : 500 dollars au réalisateur primé.

CALENDAR OF THE GRAND PRIX – CALENDRIER DU GRAND PRIX

Deadline for sending entries: Monday, June 1st 2020.

Date limite de dépôt des candidatures: Lundi 1er juin 2020.

Feel free to contact us for further information.

N’hésitez pas à nous contacter pour plus d’informations.

Contact – Nathalie Yérémian – prixtv@urti.org / +33 1 56 40 46 04