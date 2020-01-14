VTV Vietnam helps raise over 4.5 billion VND for sick children

More than 4.5 billion VND (193,826 USD) was raised for poor children with heart diseases through a text message campaign carried out by the Vietnam Television (VTV) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 from November 1 to December 30, 2019.

This is the biggest amount of money donated to the “Heart for Children” programme through text messages during the over the programme’s 11-year history.

All of the money will be used to fund surgery for poor under-16 children with congenital heart diseases nationwide.

Earlier, the programme coordinated with the Vietnam Red Cross Society to carry out text message campaigns in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

More than 15 billion VND (647,295 USD) was raised through these campaigns to help nearly 600 children across the country.