DD to telecast Thyagaraja Music Fest in HD format

This year for the first time, Doordarshan is covering the 173rd Thyagaraja Aaradhana in HD format from DD National.

Respective YouTube channels of DD (Delhi), Chandana (Karnataka), Podhigai (Tamil Nadu), Yadagiri (Telangana), Sapthagiri (Andhra Pradesh) and DD Malayalam (Kerala) were live- streaming all the events including daily concerts on YouTube.

All India Radio also for the first time apart from regular AIR transmission the concerts and other events of the music festival from Thiruvaiyaru are being digitally transmitted using digital Radio Transmitters (DRM Technology) for improved quality.