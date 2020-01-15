MoU for content exchange between All India Radio and Bangladesh Betar signed

India has signed an Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh for content exchange programme between All India Radio and Bangladesh Betar.

An MoU between National Film Development Corporation, India and Film Development Corporation, Bangladesh, was also signed.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Bangladesh Information Minister Muhammad H Mahmud in New Delhi.

During the meeting, two Ministers also discussed about the jointly produced film on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman