RULES AND REGULATIONS

The Asiavision Awards recognizes excellence in broadcast journalism and honours the special skills and unique talents of Asiavision member broadcasters and the journalists and crew who create and produce items for the news exchange. The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s news exchange recognises member contributions at several occasions throughout the year including monthly recognitions, Annual Awards at the annual News Group Meeting, and the Denise Anthony Memorial Award at the ABU General Assembly.

The Rules & Regulations below pertain to all three types of awards given out by Asiavision. The ABU secretariat reserves the right to change or amend these Rules & Regulations at any time, without notice.

SECTION 1_BACKGROUND

Three types of award are given each year to recognise the contributions of Asiavision members to the news exchange.

Asiavision Monthly Award

This is presented for the best news story of the month. The winner is chosen by the AVN editorial staff. Members are encouraged to give their input. The winner/s receives a certificate with citation and the announcement is made in the monthly report sent to members at the end of each month.

Asiavision Annual Awards

Until 2013* these awards were presented to three members each year for important contributions to the news exchange. Each award carried a cash prize of US$700. One goes to the AVN member who offers the most news flashes during the year. The other two winners are selected by ABU members in a ballot at the annual News Group meeting. They can be for any important contribution to Asiavision; winners are usually chosen for the overall quality of their contributions to the news exchange during the year.

The Annual Awards were reinstated in 2019 at the News Group Meeting in Istanbul. With a dramatic overhaul, the Annual Awards (that included a trophy and certificate) were presented in three categories;

Best Breaking News

Best Visuals

Best News Story

Following the overwhelming response for the 2019 Annual Awards, the AVN secretariat decided to increase the categories for the Annual Awards staring 2020. They are;

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News

Outstanding Coverage of a News Event

Outstanding Visuals for a News Story

Outstanding Reporting for a News Story

Outstanding reporting on Climate Change and Adaptation

Outstanding Public Service Reporting

Dennis Anthony Memorial Award

Discontinued since 2013*, this award was presented annually for the best Asiavision news story of the year. It was sponsored by CNN, which donated a trophy (there was no cash prize). CNN itself decides the winner from among the winners of the AVN monthly awards. The ABU Secretariat decided the winners of the monthly awards and sent the citations to CNN, to select the annual winner. The winner was announced each year at the ABU General Assembly.

The award is named after the ABU’s former Senior Officer, News, Dennis Anthony. A Malaysian and a career journalist, Dennis died of cancer in 1996 at the age of 45.

At its meeting in Ulaanbaatar in June 2008, the ABU News Group asked that the judging panel be widened to include three organisations rather than just CNN. CNN agreed to this, as long as it chaired of the judging panel. Asiavision’s recommendations for the judging panel were ASBU and the EBU.

SECTION 2_ELIGIBILITY

Asiavision Monthly Award

All items uploaded by members during a calendar month is eligible for the Asiavision Monthly Award. Items will be identified by the DDMMYY ident used in the slugs when uploading the item.

Asiavision Annual Awards

In general, all items uploaded by members from 01 June of the previous year, to 31 May of the ongoing year is eligible for the Asiavision Annual Awards with the exception of the following categories;

Outstanding Coverage for a Breaking News

First item uploaded should be less than 6 hours from the time of the breaking incident. All subsequent items should be uploaded the same day of original broadcast. All items on the event will be judged as a whole.

Outstanding Coverage for a News Event

First item uploaded should be less than 6 hours from the time of the news event. All subsequent items should be uploaded the same day of original broadcast. All items on the event will be judged as a whole.

SECTION 3_NOMINATION

Asiavision Monthly Award

Contenders for the Asiavision Monthly Award is identified by the Asiavision editorial based in Kuala Lumpur. Nonetheless members are encouraged to give their input.

Asiavision Annual Awards

The nomination period for the annual awards are from 01 June to 20 June each year. Each broadcaster is allowed to nominate a maximum of 3 news items, (or coverage of 3 events) of their own and an additional 3 news items (or coverage of 3 events) of other members.

Nomination procedures will be announced 1 month prior to the opening of the nomination period.

SECTION 4_JUDGING

Asiavision Monthly Award

The Asiavision Monthly Award is selected by the Asiavision editorial based in Kuala Lumpur. They include the News Coordinators, Senior Editor and Director, ABU News. Items are selected based on;

Newsworthiness

Timeliness of upload

Quality and completeness of script and accompanying shot list.

Additionally, depending on the nature of the story, difficulty and conditions in covering the story will also be factored in the decision.

Asiavision Annual Awards

The criteria for judging each category of the Annual Awards differ. Only items nominated for the Awards during the nomination period will be judged. In the unlikely event that a category does not receive enough nominations, the AVN editorial reserves the right to nominate items on behalf of the membership.

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Timeliness of the upload Quality and completeness of the script and accompanying shot list Quality and relevance of complementing vision Accuracy of the information



Outstanding Coverage of a News Event Timeliness of the upload Quality and completeness of the script and accompanying shot list Quality and relevance of complementing vision Additional resources made available for the coverage For pre-planned events, Preparation and Planning will also be accounted for.



Outstanding Visuals for a News Story Quality of visuals Diversity of shots Editing of the shots Relevance to the story Technical difficulty and or uniqueness of the visuals



Outstanding Reporting for a News Story Newsworthiness and relevance Completeness and accuracy of information Organization and continuity of script Quality and relevance of accompanying visuals



Outstanding reporting on Climate Change and Adaptation TBD

