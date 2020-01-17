TRT Turkey Opens Submissions for its 12th Documentary Film Fest

The International TRT Documentary Awards is an annual documentary festival organised by TRT. Its aim is to support the amateur and professional documentary film makers, to enable audiences to view documentary films from various countries and to allow documentary film-makers to meet and exchange ideas. The 12th edition of the event will be held in June in İstanbul and it presents various workshops, special events and meetings as well as the competition which is open to all documentary film makers eligible to enter. Entries must be received by 07 February 2020 and participation is free.

