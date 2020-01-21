Documentary series on modern Vietnamese history to be aired

A television documentary series entitled “Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era – A Television History” will be aired on all national and local TV channels in Vietnam to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

The first episode of the 90-episode series, produced by film crews from various documentary production units, will be premiered on February 4 and the whole series is scheduled to be broadcast at prime time until February 2021.

The series, with each episode running for 25-30 minutes, is a detailed and systematic historical account of modern Vietnamese history from the CPV-led August Revolution, which gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, to the present day.

The documentary affirms the role of the CPV and President Ho Chi Minh over the past several decades, thereby educating the audience on the country’s historical traditions, the CPV’s leadership and consistent policy, and the nation’s development in each period.