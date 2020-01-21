For China Media Group – 2020 China Spring Festival Is Coming

For many Chinese families, the Spring Festival Gala has long been a fixture of their celebrations on the eve of the Lunar New Year. The annual television show was first staged on China Central Television in 1983. In 2012, the Guinness World Records recognized the CCTV Spring Festival Gala as the Most Watched National Network TV Broadcast. The show was produced by China Media Group in 2019, after CCTV merged with China National Radio and China Radio International. On January 24 this year, the gala will accompany millions of Chinese people as they stay up past midnight and usher in the Year of the Rat in a happy and auspicious atmosphere.