Thai PBS to highlight crucial issues facing the country

Waste management, bread-and-butter issues and decentralization will top the programming agenda of the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS) which enters its 13th year as Thailand’s leading public broadcaster.

Wilasinee Phiphitkul, Thai PBS’s Director General, said the three issues are crucial to the future of the country and need urgent attention from both the government and members of the public.

Unveiling programming plans for Thai PBS for the year 2020, Wilasinee said Thailand is facing a crisis with mounting waste. “As a public broadcaster we have an obligation to raise public awareness of the issue,” she said.