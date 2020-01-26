Mr. Terunobu Maeda Assumes Office as New President of NHK

Mr. Terunobu Maeda, the new President of NHK, assumed office on January 25, 2020, and will serve a three-year term.

Mr. Maeda joined the then Fuji Bank in 1968 after graduating from the University of Tokyo and was President and Chairman of the post-merger Mizuho Financial Group. Mr. Maeda says, “I intend to work in full accordance with the public broadcasting mission.”

Mr. Ryoichi Ueda, the retiring President, stepped down on January 24 upon the completion of his term.

Curriculum Vitae

Terunobu Maeda

Professional Experience

Jan. 2020 President, NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation

Feb. 2011 Member of National Public Safety Commission

Apr. 2009 Chairman, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

May 2007 Vice Chairman, Japan Business Federation (Nippon Keidanren)

Apr. 2005 Chairman, Japan Bankers Association

Jan. 2003 President & CEO, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Apr. 2002 President & CEO, Mizuho Holdings, Inc.

Apr.1968 Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited

Education

Mar.1968 Graduated from The University of Tokyo, Faculty of Law

Born January 2, 1945