8 cities in Maharashtra among 100 in country to get new FM stations

The Centre has announced the setting up of FM stations at 100 cities across the country. In Maharashtra alone, eight cities have been chosen — Hingoli, Shirdi, Satana (Nashik district), Nandurbar, Achalapur (Amravati district), Chiplun (Ratnagiri district) and Sironcha and Aheri (Gadchiroli district).

Public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati has asked the nearest All India Radio (AIR) authorities to undertake the necessary process for setting up the FM stations.