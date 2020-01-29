Thailand’s NBTC signs MoU to pilot 5G service at airports

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) for cooperation in a feasibility study and operation of 5G telecommunication service at airports.

NBTC secretary-general Thakorn Tanthasit said that the MoU aims to increase the convenience of passengers and airport users by seeking suitable operators to provide 5G service via bidding methods.

“The NBTC will hold the bidding for four bands of frequency including 700 megahertz, 1800MHz, 2600MHz and 26 gigahertz, which should start from April 16 onwards, ” he said.

“Selected operators should be able to begin the installation of their equipment around March.”

Currently five operators have already submitted their envelopes, while other interested operators can still apply for the bidding before Feb 4.