Singapore’s Mediacorp has rebranded Toggle as meWATCH, while also changing MeRadio to meLISTEN and MeClub to meREWARDS.

Mediacorp is also introducing meCONNECT, a single sign-on platform for all of its digital services. meWATCH delivers free on-demand local content as well as subscription-based content from HBO, tvN Movies and beIN Sports. meLISTEN delivers radio stations, playlists and podcasts. meREWARDS offers exclusive deals and discounts.