Mediacorp Reveals Four New Dramas Focused on Terrorism

Mediacorp has teamed up with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for four new dramas that aim to drive home the importance of staying vigilant during a time of heightened terrorist activities in today’s world and being cohesive and resilient should attacks occur.

For February, Mediacorp has lined up Terror Within and In the Wind. Both begin with a shocking attack at a community walkathon where a hijacked vehicle rams into the crowd, killing several and leaving many others injured. The two plots then diverge into diverse stories that illustrate the struggles of the survivors as they try to come to terms with the attack and overcome their physical and emotional scars.