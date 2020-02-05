ABU New Media Workshop Heads to Mauritius

ABU Associate Member Radio Plus (Le Defi Media Group) will be hosting the 4th ABU New Media Workshop in Mauritius from 18-20 February 2020, marking the first time that the annual workshop is being hosted in the island nation. This workshop is conducted and delivered in collaboration with Le Défi Training School.

“We are pleased and honored to co-host the event with ABU and we are looking forward to have a great workshop,” said Fouad Jaddoo, Group Coordination Manager of Le Défi Media Group.

Under the theme Once Upon a Digital Story, this edition of the ABU New Media Workshop will explore evolving storytelling formats and narratives in the digital media landscape with a focus on how storytelling concepts, formats, tools, and platforms are redefined for the tech era.

The workshop will focus on creating compelling digital and social content across different platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok. Two digital content experts from UK and Turkey will guide participants to create media-rich digital stories, eye-catching social content and effective social media campaigns through interactive exercises.

The workshop is aimed at digital and social media content creators in ABU member organisations.

The last edition of ABU New Media Workshop was held in Macau, China in March 2019 hosted by TDM.