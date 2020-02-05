DRM Consortium to highlight recent achievements at BES EXPO 2020 New Delhi

The DRM Consortium will highlight its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM for India – Smart Radio for ALL” at the 26th edition of the international BES (Broadcast Engineering Society – www.besindia.co.in) conference and exhibition BES EXPO 2020 on Broadcast & Media Technology in Halls 7ABC&E, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi 110002, India, 13-15 February 2020. With more than 1,000 delegates, speakers and panellists from India and abroad BES Conference is rated the biggest in Asia. Nearly 300 exhibitors from 25 countries and an estimated 4,000 professionals and decision-makers are expected at BES 2020 “Disruptive Technologies: Shaping Future Broadcasting”.