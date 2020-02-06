“Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era – A Television History” airs on Vietnam Television-VTV

The first episode of the television documentary series entitled “Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era – A Television History” officially aired on February 4 on the Vietnam Television and Nhan Dan (People) Television channels.

The 90-episode series, developed and implemented by Nhan Dan Newspaper, fully and systematically reflecting the birth of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the development process of the Vietnamese revolution from the successful August Revolution to the present day.

The film is shown chronologically, reflecting the long-term development of the nation, the Party and the country, affirming the decisive role of the leadership of the Party and Uncle Ho, and the striving and sacrifices of the entire Party, people and army of Vietnam.