MBC Korea’s TV show uses virtual reality to ‘reunite’ mother with her daughter

Virtually reality is resurrecting the dead to help the living cope with their grief.

A Korean television show used the technology to reunite a mother with her deceased seven-year-old daughter, complete with touch-sensitive gloves and audio.

The show, called ‘Meeting You,’ recounted the story of a family’s loss their seven-year-old daughter Nayeon, who passed away in 2016.

The two were able to touch, play and hold conversations, and the little girl even reassured her mother that she was no longer in pain.

Jang Ji-sung, Nayeon’s mother, put on the Vive virtual reality (VR) headgear and was transported into a garden where her daughter stood there smiling in a bright purple dress.

‘Oh my pretty, I have missed you,’ the mother can be heard saying as she strokes the digital replica of her daughter.

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation worked on designing Nayeon’s face, body and voice to be as accurate as possible.