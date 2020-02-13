More than 400,000 Fijians in the country have downloaded the Walesi app

Speaking at the opening of the Walesi Customer Care Center in Rakiraki today, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum says Fijians can also get Walesi set up boxes for free if their household income is less than $30,000 a year

While opening the Walesi Customer Care Centres around the Western Division, Sayed-Khaiyum says Walesi is a massive initiative by the government to provide television services to all Fijians.