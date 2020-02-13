‘Shen Yun Creates a New Opportunity for the Rebirth of Humanity’ KBS Korea Director Says

Captivated by Shen Yun Performing Arts’ spectacular performance in South Korea’s Daegu City last year, Lee Dongyeong, director of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), exclusively made it to Ulsan City from the neighboring city he lives on the evening of Feb. 11, 2020, to attend the performance presented by Shen Yun Performing Arts New York Company at Ulsan Culture Art Center.

As what he had experienced last year, Lee Dongyeong was once again deeply moved by Shen Yun’s performance celebrating humankind’s precious traditions and enduring virtues this year.

“Shen Yun creates a new opportunity for the rebirth of humanity,” he said. “[Shen Yun] vividly displays celestial realms that moves our souls and enlightens our wisdom.”