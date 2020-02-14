ABU launches registration for Global Summit on Media for Children 2020

Registration is now open for the Global Summit on Media for Children (GSMC) 2020. Taking place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 6-8 July, the GSMC is the biggest global event of its kind, bringing together media leaders and producers, educators, regulators and everyone interested in media for children and young people.

ABU Secretary-General Dr Javad Mottaghi says this year also marks the return of the WSMC to the Asia-Pacific, a region containing half the world’s population, a large percentage of which is younger people.

He says the ABU, hosts Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI) and the WSMC Foundation are eager to welcome delegates to Jakarta at an important time in the evolution of media for children.

“This year’s theme ‘Diverse media for diverse children’ tackles the major issues head-on,” he says. “It brings experts and practitioners from around the world to look at questions such as what children are consuming and where, what broadcasters need to do to continue to attract young audiences and how digital platforms are reinventing children’s genre as we know it.”

The summit will be interlaced with great examples of children’s programming and initiative that work, explained by the producers and children themselves.

The WSMC has been running now for more than 25 years, with Summits in eight countries to-date (including Malaysia in 2014). It allows Asia-Pacific broadcasters to share their work and provide leadership in the international field of media for children and young people.

ABU Head of Radio and WSMC Foundation Board member Olya Booyar says it is an important interface between academia and the media, between those who use media to educate children and those who produce the programs.

Delegates can register here where they can find more information and reserve accommodation at special conference rates in Jakarta, one of Asia’s great and lively cities.