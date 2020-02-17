Radio service will not die out says FBC Chief Executive

Radio is classified as the most powerful medium in one’s life as people can access the service while engaged in other activities.

This is the statement made by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, as Fiji’s leading media company today celebrated World Radio Day.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the radio industry has gone through major transformation over the years to ensure it remains competitive among other mediums of communication.

“The stats show that radio is on the rise. About 10 years ago it was predicted that radio will going to die on natural death, it definitely will not dying to death. It’s actually growing around the world”.

Radio and Diversity is the theme for this year’s World Radio Day which is applicable to the six radio stations under the FBC banner that serve the English, iTaukei and Hindi audiences.