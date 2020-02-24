A20 Global HFCC Conference Underway in Kuala Lumpur

The A20 Global Shortwave Coordination Conference was this week in Kuala Lumpur, from 24-28 February. The conference provided an important forum to resolve or minimize instances of mutual interference among shortwave transmissions for the Summer (A20) season. Delegates from Short Wave Broadcasters and Frequency Management Organizations had a valuable opportunity to coordinate their frequencies directly with the frequency managers of other broadcasters in this regard. The A20 season runs from 29 March to 25 October in the calendar year 2020.

Thirty-one frequency managers from 18 countries representing 21 frequency management organizations are taking part in the week-long conference. The ABU is the host for the A20 Conference which is jointly organized by the High Frequency Coordination Conference (HFCC), the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU).