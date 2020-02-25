First KBS Korea Contest Winner plays in Cairo

In the presence of a host of Korean culture fans in Egypt, pianist Lee Soojung and flutist Kwon Yewon from Korea performed a collection of classical pieces at the Cairo Opera House Small Hall, on 17 February.

The Korean artists played works by Schubert, Verdi, Gabriel Furie and Benjamin Goddard, as well as the thrilling traditional Korean music “Arirang,” which received a big round of applause.Speaking to the audience, Korean Ambassador Yoon Yeocheol said the concert offered a different aspect of Korean culture; the classical Western music which became most popular among Korean youth.