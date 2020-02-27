info@abu.org.my

News      |      Events

mobile logo

test

test top bar left

CCTV series examines China’s manufacturing achievements

CCTV series examines China’s manufacturing achievements

With an appealing perspective reflecting China’s latest achievements in the manufacturing industry, the TV series Fenjin de Xuanlvy (The Inspirational Melody) has recently made a splash since it began its run on CCTV-1, the flagship channel of China Central Television, on Feb 10.

Spanning from 2012 to 2019, the drama starring actor Li Dongxue and actress Yu Yue centers on the rise of a bearing enterprise through the stories of three families.

To pursue a realistic effect, the crew traveled to seven cities to shoot major scenes in local high-tech complexes, such as a tidal energy generating unit installed in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, and a tidal energy laboratory in Chun’an county, also in Zhejiang.

Aside from learning technological terms and phrases, one of the biggest challenges for the crew was the weather.