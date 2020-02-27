CCTV series examines China’s manufacturing achievements

With an appealing perspective reflecting China’s latest achievements in the manufacturing industry, the TV series Fenjin de Xuanlvy (The Inspirational Melody) has recently made a splash since it began its run on CCTV-1, the flagship channel of China Central Television, on Feb 10.

Spanning from 2012 to 2019, the drama starring actor Li Dongxue and actress Yu Yue centers on the rise of a bearing enterprise through the stories of three families.

To pursue a realistic effect, the crew traveled to seven cities to shoot major scenes in local high-tech complexes, such as a tidal energy generating unit installed in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, and a tidal energy laboratory in Chun’an county, also in Zhejiang.

Aside from learning technological terms and phrases, one of the biggest challenges for the crew was the weather.