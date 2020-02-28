TRT and Azerbaijan TV and Radio sign MOU

Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, Rovshan Mammadov and Director General of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation Ibrahim Eren signed “Protocol on cooperation between Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint Stock Company and Turkish Radio and Television Corporation”.

Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Security Service Ali Naghiyev and Chief of the General Directorate of Security of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Aktas signed “Additional Protocol to the Agreement on Security Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey” signed on November 13, 2013 in Ankara.