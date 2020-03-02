Doordarshan Relay Centres In Odisha To Be Closed

Ten low-power transmission centres of Doordarshan will be closed in six weeks time.

The central government had issued a directive in this regard on February 24.The centres are Bhanjnagar, Anandapur, Brajarajnagar, Dasarathpur, Dhenkanal, Joda, Karanjia, Khandapada, Mohana and Rajranpur.These 10 are among 125 low-power transmission centres across the nation that will be closed down.

One set up on the premises of the B-Ed College in 1989 because of the efforts of then MP late Somnath Rath, the 100-watt transmission centre was upgraded to 500 watt about five years ago. However, the new transmission could not be made fully functional due to infrastructure-related issues.

Last year, its tower suffered damage during a thunderstorm.